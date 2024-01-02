Celebrate the New Year in Unparalleled Style at Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) El Jadida, Morocco, 29 December 2023: Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort extends a warm invitation to guests looking to welcome the New Year in style. Prepare to be immersed in the finest cuisines, sublime service, and an exceptionally elegant setting, promising an evening of indulgence and joy.



As the clock counts down to midnight, Mazagan Resort guests will be treated to a live DJ performance, setting the perfect ambiance for a night of jubilation at Sel de Mer . The intimate setting provides an exclusive atmosphere for friends, family, and loved ones to come together and create lasting memories.



Highlighting the evening's entertainment is the mesmerizing "Bushra" by Buddha-Bar, featuring the talents of Hatim Idar, Hiba Belemkaddem and Achraf Malik. This unique performance promises to enchant and captivate guests with its fusion of music, culture, and artistic expression.



In addition to the festivities, guests can indulge in a sumptuous buffet at the Market Place, showcasing the rich flavors of North African, Middle Eastern, and Asian dishes. The live band in the relaxed setting enhances the dining experience, providing a backdrop of music that complements the diverse culinary offerings.



Families with children aged 3 to 10 can immerse themselves in the festivities at the specially curated Kids Club, ensuring the little ones have a joyous New Year celebration. Simultaneously, Club Rush caters to the age group of 11 to 17, providing a dynamic and engaging environment for older kids. Both clubs will feature a giant buffet for children, accompanied by a spectacular kids show, promising an enchanting experience for the young ones.



To amplify the excitement as we approach the New Year, the lobby of Mazagan Resort will host a residential DJ who will lead the countdown to midnight. The captivating beats and vibrant atmosphere will add an extra layer of energy and celebration, creating an unforgettable moment for all guests.



For those seeking a delightful dining experience, Olives Buffet Restaurant is the place to be. Home to some of the best Mediterranean cuisine on the North African coast, Olives offers a perfect setting for families to share a meal or for couples to enjoy a leisurely Brunch in the sun. Revel in the exquisite flavors and Mediterranean charm as you welcome the New Year in style.



Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, shared his enthusiasm for New Year Eve, stating, “As we usher in the New Year, Mazagan Resort is thrilled to offer a diverse range of attractions catering to guests of all ages.”



Mazagan Resort invites you to join in this opulent celebration, surrounded by the beauty of the resort and the warmth of the New Year spirit. As the clock strikes midnight, toast to new beginnings and unforgettable moments in a setting that embodies luxury and hospitality.



“May this New Year be a reflection of joy, prosperity, and the beginning of a year filled with wonderful memories for all our guests,” concluded Claudel.





