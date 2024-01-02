Not Pursuing Politics Of Hatred: CM Siddaramaiah On Arrest Of Kar Sevaks

(MENAFN- IANS) Koppal (Karnataka), Jan 2 (IANS) Reacting to the arrest of Kar Sevaks, who took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1990's in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that his government was not pursuing the politics of hatred in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, he said,“What should be done to those who committed wrongs? Should we have to let them go scot free?

“We have given directions to dispose of old cases. The police have initiated action. We are not pursuing politics of hatred or we will not take any steps to arrest innocents. If there is court direction in this regard, we will act as per the direction of the court.”

When asked about the demand by the BJP to announce a public holiday on January 22, CM Siddaramaiah stated,“let the central government make the announcement. It is the central government which is organising the event of inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, let them do it.”

Replying to a question of invitation extended only to devotees Ram, CM Siddaramaiah said those who got the invitation will attend, it is left to the committee to invite whom they want.

As the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya is coming closer, the Karnataka Police department has taken up cases for investigation against Ram Mandir activists who allegedly indulged in the destruction of property and other cases three decades ago at the height of the movement for Ram Mandir, according to sources.

Sources said that the police department had formed a special team and prepared a list of accused persons who were involved in police cases during 1992 Ram Mandir movement which resulted in violence and communal clashes.

Hubballi police arrested Srikanth Poojari in connection with an alleged case of torching a shop owned by a minority on December 5, 1992, in Hubballi. Poojari is the third accused in the case and the police are looking out for other eight accused in connection with the case. Poojari had been sent to judicial custody.

Likewise, Hubballi police prepared a list of 300 accused persons, who are allegedly wanted in communal clashes that took place between 1992 and 1996. The police sources said that the accused were in their early and late 70's now and many of them have gone away from the city.

Many of the accused are now in important positions and police are also considering the consequence of legal action against them. The Congress government has allegedly directed the police department to take up the cases for investigation in this regard.

Many individuals in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement are now prominent BJP leaders and when BJP was in power, the cases against prominent leaders were dropped, sources said.

Hindu organisations have expressed outrage against the move of the Congress government. They have charged that as BJP and Hindu organisations have taken up door-to-door campaigning in the backdrop of inauguration of Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Congress government, not able to tolerate the campaigning, is resorting to such a move to initiate action on cases reported three decades ago.

The development is likely to stir a major controversy in the state. Karnataka witnessed major violence during the Ram Janmabhoomi Rath Yatra movement launched by veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani in 1990's.

