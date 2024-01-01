Border Guards Destroy Russian Observation Post In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards of the“Steel Border” brigade have destroyed a Russian observation post in the Kupiansk sector.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine posted the relevant video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On the last day of 2023, border guards of the Offensive Guard's 'Steel Border' brigade destroyed an observation post of the occupiers in the Kupiansk sector," the report says.

It is noted that an accurate strike eliminated the enemy position along with the invaders.

