India's Textile Sector Faces ESG, CBAM Challenges In EU

India's textile and clothing sector, an important aspect of the country's extensive Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) landscape, is on the verge of a sustainable transformation.

This transformative phase is prompted by the approaching enforcement of the European Union's (EU) environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, notably the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), reported BNN.

As part of the EU's far-reaching European Green Deal, these standards, scheduled for implementation in 2026, are poised to reshape global sustainable production and supply chains.

Anticipating these imminent changes, Indian textile exporters are reimagining their practices, viewing sustainability not merely as a compliance measure but as a strategic initiative to uphold and strengthen their position as prominent global suppliers.

This shift also presents an opportunity to potentially leverage benefits from a forthcoming free trade agreement with the EU.

Tamil Nadu's textile industry, a significant player in the sector, has taken substantial strides towards sustainability.

Contributing over 50 per cent of the state's installed renewable energy capacity, the industry exemplifies its commitment to global sustainability practices.

Notably, nearly 300 textile processing units in Tiruppur have adopted common effluent treatment plants, ensuring zero liquid discharge.

While the industry's commitment to sustainability is evident, challenges loom on the horizon.

Factors such as compliance costs, documentation requirements, and labour cost variations across states pose formidable hurdles.

Despite some global brands expressing willingness to pay a premium for sustainable products, others remain less supportive.

In response to these challenges, industrial associations and the Ministry of Textiles are exploring supportive measures, including the establishment of an ESG task force. Financial institutions are also stepping up, offering funding for green projects.

Despite these efforts, the industry advocates for exemptions and incentives for MSMEs, mirroring those provided to EU counterparts.

Additionally, there is a push for separate codes governing the export of sustainable products. This seismic shift in the sector goes beyond adapting to new regulations-it signifies a collective drive toward a future where sustainability becomes the norm.

