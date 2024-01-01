Three Qatari Planes Carrying Assistance For Palestinian Brothers Land In Egypt's Al-Arish

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three planes belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in Al-Arish city of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Monday carrying 135 tons of aid.

The assistance includes shelter materials provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) to be transferred to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes to 57, with a total of 1,777 tons of aid.

The assistance comes within the framework of the support provided by the State of Qatar to the brotherly Palestinian people and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently experiencing. (QNA)

