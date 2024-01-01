Real Madrid's Upcoming Contract Proposal For Kylian Mbappe; Details On Wages, Expiry Date And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A look into the impending contract offer from the Real Madrid hierarchy for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been revealed.

Marca provides the information, emphasising that Real Madrid plans to make a proactive move for Mbappé this time, avoiding the waiting game experienced last year. On January 1, when Mbappé becomes eligible to sign a pre-contract with any club, Florentino Pérez and the Real Madrid leadership will present their latest and final proposal to the 25-year-old.

The offer mirrors the terms presented in the summer of 2022, featuring a substantial €130 million signing-on fee and annual wages of €26 million net. Mbappe will have a two-week window to provide an official response. In the absence of a definitive answer, Real Madrid will cease negotiations, with no intention of revisiting the table in the future. Despite this, the club remains optimistic about successfully concluding the deal this time around.

