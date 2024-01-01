Enemy Shelling In Kherson Region Kills Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled a residential building in the village of Veletenske, Kherson region, killing a 73-year-old woman and wounding another woman.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"A 73-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries. Emergency workers retrieved her body from under the rubble of the destroyed house. My condolences to her loved ones. Another local, a 50-year-old woman, was rescued. She was hospitalized with leg and back injuries. The victim is receiving the necessary assistance," he wrote.
MENAFN01012024000193011044ID1107673812
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.