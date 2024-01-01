Enemy Shelling In Kherson Region Kills Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled a residential building in the village of Veletenske, Kherson region, killing a 73-year-old woman and wounding another woman.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A 73-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries. Emergency workers retrieved her body from under the rubble of the destroyed house. My condolences to her loved ones. Another local, a 50-year-old woman, was rescued. She was hospitalized with leg and back injuries. The victim is receiving the necessary assistance," he wrote.