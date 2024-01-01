CBI Issues Notice To Kerala's Jaihind TV, Asks It To Submit Investment Details Of Shivakumar (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 1 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to Kerala-based media house Jai Hind Communications Private Limited, seeking details regarding the investment made in it by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The CBI had served the notice and asked the Managing Director of the Jaihind TV channel BS Shiju to appear before them on January 11 with all details in this regard, sources confirmed on Monday.

The notice has been issued under CrPC Section 91 to the Jai Hind Communications Private Limited media house which runs Jaihind news channel in Kerala.

Sources said that the CBI has asked for the submission of details of investment by the Shivakumar and his wife Usha Shivakumar.

The CBI has also sought details of profits paid to them, money transactions in their names, agreements and ledger references regarding money transactions.

The central agency also wants details of investments by the son of Shivakumar and other family members.

The CBI had filed a case against Shivakumar in 2020 alleging accumulation of wealth disproportionate to his known source of income.

Shivakumar was jailed in the case and went on to become the State President of the Congress after release. Shivakumar had stated that he was given the choice of either joining the BJP or going to jail and he had chosen the latter.

--IANS

mka/rad