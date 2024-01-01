Two Injured As Russians Attack Donetsk Region's Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of December 31, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region's Pokrovsk.

The relevant statement was made by Pokrovsk Town Military Administration Head Serhii Dobriak in a commentary to Suspilne Donbas , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“So far, two people have been reported as mildly injured. We are checking information at the moment,” Dobriak told.

Last time Russian invaders attacked the town on the night of November 30, 2023, having struck the Pokrovsk district with six S-300 missiles. The enemy shelling affected Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Novohrodivka.

A reminder that, on December 30, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region's Selydove, killing a woman. Six more people were injured.

Photo: illustrative