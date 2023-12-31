Full Results Of Iraq's Local Elections

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has announced the results of the local elections held in Iraq on December 18th:



Voter turnout : 41%, higher than the 2021 parliamentary elections despite a boycott by influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Shia dominance : The Shia Coordination Framework (CF), an alliance of Iran-aligned groups, emerged as the biggest winner, securing 101 out of 285 provincial council seats. This strengthens their position ahead of the 2025 parliamentary elections.

The elections were the first local polls in Iraq in a decade.

Click here to view the full results (Arabic).

(Source: IHEC)