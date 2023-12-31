Invaders Launched 3,800 Kamikaze Drones At Ukraine Since Sept 2022 Ukrainian Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have launched about 3,800 kamikaze drones at Ukraine since September 2022, and over 3,000 of them have been shot down.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"About 3,800 kamikaze drones have been launched at our country since September of last year, when they began to use attack UAVs. And the defense forces have already destroyed around 3,000," Ihnat said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military needs more systems that can work specifically against attack UAVs.

He recalled that the Ukrainian Armed Forces received the first NASAMS systems only in mid-October 2022.

"The strengthening of our air defenses with Western systems began from this moment - from October 2022. Therefore, we are strengthening [our air defense systems] with all possible assets. Today, there is a wide range of weapons that the West is providing to us, but the quantity, of course, is not sufficient," Ihnat said.

According to him, sometimes the Ukrainian military manages to shoot down all of the Shahed drones launched by the enemy.

"However, if the enemy changes the focus of the attack, we must understand that it will not be easy for us to shoot down the desired number of drones," Ihnat added.

Overnight into Sunday, December 31, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 21 attack drones launched by the enemy.

Photo: Southern Defense Forces