6 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gloves Factory In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At least six people died after a massive fire broke out at a hand glove manufacturing company in the early hours of Sunday, in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The blaze occurred at around 2:15 am at the factory located in Waluj MIDC area.

Several others were left injured in the incident. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Workers said that the factory was closed, and they were sleeping inside the premises when the fire broke out at around 2.15 am.

Officials said that firefighters arrived on the scene almost after and started a rescue effort to extract the people who were trapped within the structure. By dawn, the fire was under control.

The workers said that when the fire started, they were asleep and that the factory was closed at night. Locals said that at least ten to fifteen individuals were stuck inside the building at the time.



Police Commissioner Manoj Lohia stated, "The incident was first reported in the control room at 1:15 am," while speaking with the media about the fire. On the night round, ACP arrived at the location right away. After the investigation is over, further information will become available. The cause behind the blaze is not ascertained yet.