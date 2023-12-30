Discover Frozen Splendour Of Nohur Lake In Gabala

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
If you're seeking a winter getaway with pleasant weather,
stunning landscapes, and opportunities for skiing, Nohur Lake in
Gabala is the ideal destination.
Located approximately 225 km from the capital city, Gabala is
regarded as a popular tourist spot. The climate is mild in spring
and autumn, hot in summer, and cold in winter. Winter in Gabala
holds its own enchantment.
Gabala boasts awe-inspiring mountains, misty forests, and
diverse wildlife. Nohur Lake remains a picturesque sight throughout
all seasons.
Originally constructed after World War II to provide water for
neighbouring villages, Nohur Lake has evolved into a favoured
recreational area. Its vast expanse of water, lined with trees,
reflects the green-blue hues of the Greater Caucasus Mountains.
Swimming is not allowed, but fishing and hiking are popular
activities.
As winter arrives, the lake gradually freezes over, beginning in
late December and thawing in late March, although timing can vary
each year depending on the weather.
During winter, the ice covering the lake's surface can reach a
thickness of 40-50 cm, forming intriguing patterns ranging from
bubbles to unique lines.
Though swimming is prohibited, visitors can indulge in fishing
and admire the mesmerising panoramic views of the mountains that
surround the lake.
Skiing enthusiasts can hit the nearby slopes, embracing the
thrill of gliding down the powdery white slopes, all while admiring
the panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes.
Winter in Gabala and the captivating Nohur Lake present a unique
and enchanting experience for visitors seeking natural beauty.
MENAFN30122023000195011045ID1107670411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.