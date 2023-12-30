Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center In Uzbekistan Celebrates Day Of Solidarity Of Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan has hosted event dedicated to the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis.

The event was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, representatives of the public, science and culture, creative intelligentsia and youth, Azernews reports.

At the opening, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev emphasized that the celebration of the Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis is associated with the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

"The idea of solidarity of our compatriots and their unification around this idea is one of the greatest historical services of national leader Heydar Aliyev to the people. Solidarity Day is a holiday for millions of our compatriots living in different parts of the world," he said.

It was brought to attention that 2023 is a successful year for Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations, which are at the highest level, and that last year the heads of both states made mutual visits.

A group of artists and journalists who contributed to strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations were awarded honorary diplomas and special statuettes. Guests were presented with a festive concert with the participation of Azerbaijani and Uzbek performers - Rano Azizova, Davron Kadyrov, Ilham Abdullayev, and the Azerbaijan Dance Ensemble.

A New Year's party for children with Shahta Baba, fairy-tale characters, was held in the large concert hall of center. Around 200 Azerbaijani and Uzbek children took part in the event.

Azerbaijani national music and interesting skits were presented with the participation of the Azerbaijan ensemble and vocalist Olima Mahmudova. Children also showed their talents at the feast. They read poems, danced and competed in games, and received gifts.