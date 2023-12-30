Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center In Uzbekistan Celebrates Day Of Solidarity Of Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan has hosted event
dedicated to the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis.
The event was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Uzbekistan, Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan,
the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, representatives of
the public, science and culture, creative intelligentsia and youth, Azernews reports.
At the opening, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn
Guliyev emphasized that the celebration of the Solidarity Day of
Azerbaijanis is associated with the name of the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev.
"The idea of solidarity of our compatriots and their unification
around this idea is one of the greatest historical services of
national leader Heydar Aliyev to the people. Solidarity Day is a
holiday for millions of our compatriots living in different parts
of the world," he said.
It was brought to attention that 2023 is a successful year for
Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations, which are at the highest level, and
that last year the heads of both states made mutual visits.
A group of artists and journalists who contributed to
strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations were awarded honorary
diplomas and special statuettes. Guests were presented with a
festive concert with the participation of Azerbaijani and Uzbek
performers - Rano Azizova, Davron Kadyrov, Ilham Abdullayev, and
the Azerbaijan Dance Ensemble.
A New Year's party for children with Shahta Baba, fairy-tale
characters, was held in the large concert hall of center. Around
200 Azerbaijani and Uzbek children took part in the event.
Azerbaijani national music and interesting skits were presented
with the participation of the Azerbaijan ensemble and vocalist
Olima Mahmudova. Children also showed their talents at the feast.
They read poems, danced and competed in games, and received
gifts.
