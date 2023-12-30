Myanmar To Participate In ASEAN Tourism Forum 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Dec 30 (IANS) Myanmar will participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Forum 2024 in Laos next year, the Myanmar Tourism Entrepreneurs Association said on Saturday.
"Until now, four travel companies registered to represent Myanmar in the forum," U Naung Naung Han, president of the Myanmar Tourism Entrepreneurs Association, told Xinhua news agency.
He said participating in the event would help promote the country's tourism sector as travel agencies from various countries will come to the event. The forum will also include a tourism ministers' meeting, he added.
According to him, Myanmar has been taking various measures, including organizing travel fairs and arranging familiarization trips, to promote the country's tourism sector.
With the theme of "Quality and Responsible Tourism -- Sustaining ASEAN Future," the forum is scheduled to be held in Lao capital Vientiane from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27, 2024.
