Introducing Anarkali – One Concubine; Two Emperors: A Captivating Tale Of Love, Mystery, And Mughal History By Novelist Nav Gulati

Dana Point, CA, 29th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Renowned novelist and history enthusiast Nav Gulati is set to captivate readers with his debut book,“Anarkali – One Concubine; Two Emperors.” This historical masterpiece takes readers on an immersive journey into the opulent and intriguing world of Mughal history, unraveling the enigmatic tale of Anarkali that continues to bewitch history buffs with mystery and romance.

“Anarkali – One Concubine; Two Emperors” delves into the tormented heart of Prince Salim, later known as Emperor Jahangir and his passionate entanglement with the charming Anarkali. Gulati transports readers four centuries back, immersing them in the cultural, literary, and architectural influences that defined the Mughal Dynasty.

The book raises thought-provoking questions: Was Anarkali a false symbol of lost love or a conspiracy engineered by the politicians of the time to hide something far more sinister? Did Salim's later wife, Nur Jahan, play a role in dictating his feelings for Anarkali? Did the grief of losing Anarkali lead Salim to a lifetime of wine and opium addiction?

Readers will journey through the chambers of the Turkish Sultana at Fatehpur Sikri, the remains of Akbar's living quarters at Agra Fort, and Chittorgarh Fort in search of answers.

Nav Gulati, a seasoned professional with executive roles at prestigious firms such as Deloitte, IBM, and Ernst & Young, brings his passion for history to life in this compelling narrative. Through meticulous research and an enthralling narrative, Gulati explores the life, love, and legacy of Anarkali, shedding light on a story that has remained shrouded in mystery for centuries.

“Anarkali – One Concubine; Two Emperors” is a tale of lost love, an exploration of human emotions, and a deep dive into the mysteries of the Mughal Era. Gulati's debut novel promises to entertain the readers with a healthy combination of authenticity and fiction, making it a must-read for fans of historical fiction, romantics, and anyone drawn to the allure of the Mughal era.

About the Author:

Nav Gulati is a novelist and history enthusiast with a deep passion for the mysteries of the Mughal Dynasty. Beyond his literary pursuits, he has held executive roles at prestigious firms like Deloitte, IBM, and Ernst & Young, bringing a unique blend of historical curiosity and professional insight to his work.“Anarkali – One Concubine; Two Emperors” marks his debut novel, showcasing his dedication to bringing history to life in a captivating fictional narrative.

