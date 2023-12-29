Eritrea: Training On Cartography And Global Positioning System (GPS)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Forestry and Wildlife Authority has successfully concluded a comprehensive one-month training program in Cartography and Global Positioning System (GPS) for 21 of its staff members.

This extensive training program encompassed both theoretical and practical aspects. The training covered a wide array of topics, starting with the historical evolution of cartography. It delved into the various types and organizational methods within cartography, highlighting the construction and vital role of military maps. Essential skills like map reading, understanding map and land coordinates, and navigation principles were part of the program.

In the segment focusing on GPS, the training provided an in-depth understanding of satellite development and its integration with GPS technology. Participants gained hands-on experience in identifying both internal and external components of GPS devices. Practical exercises included typing in locations and retrieving precise directions, equipping the members with real-world navigation skills.

Lieutenant Colonel Araya Gerezgiher, a representative from the vocational training center, emphasized that the primary goal of this training was to enhance the participants' proficiency in cartography and GPS. He also extended his gratitude to various organizations, including the office of the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces and the Cartography and Information unit, for their pivotal contributions to the realization of this training program.

Highlighting the uniqueness of this initiative, Colonel Kinfe Habtom, the General Manager of the Forestry and Wildlife Authority, stressed its importance. He encouraged the trainees to actively apply their newly acquired skills in supporting the national development programs, marking a significant step forward in the Authority's capabilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.