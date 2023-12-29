Major Events In Lebanon '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) --









Jan 10: The EU launched two initiatives worth 25 million euros (about USD 26.8 million) as support for people in need in Lebanon and to prevent lack of food security.





Jan 17: The Humanitarian Excellence Association delivered winter season aid for thousands of Lebanese people, Syrian refugees and Palestinians in north Lebanon.





Jan 19: Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri postponed the session to elect a new President for Lebanon, for not meeting the required constitutional terms.





Jan 20: United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia and Lebanon's ministry of economy and trade launched a new vision on reforms needed to achieve commerce growth.





Jan 23: Judge Tarek Bitar resumed investigation after a 13-month halt in Beirut's port explosion case, prosecuting eight new suspects and releasing five other.





Jan 24: A number of Lebanese people cut off roads inside and outside of the capital Beirut as a protest against the deteriorating economic and living conditions.





Jan 25: Public Prosecutor Judge Ghassan Oueidat ordered the release of all detained suspects in the Beirut port explosion case and to ban them from travel.





Jan 29: Lebanon signed two agreements for oil and gas exploration and production in its waters with Qatar Energy, France's Total Energies and Italy's Eni Company.





Jan 29: Lebanon's currency went down rapidly and continued dropping in front of the US dollar, raising the price of essential goods and gas.





Jan 31: Lebanese health ministry launched the national strategy for the health sector (2030 vision).





Feb 8: The National Center for Geophysics recorded an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude, five km away from Hermel town, northeast Lebanon.





Feb 16: A number of Lebanese citizens two local banks in Beirut as a protest against the deteriorating economic and living conditions.





March 10: Prime Minister Najib Mikati reaffirmed that Lebanon is ready to protect its security and stability and that of neighboring countries as well.





March 21: Lebanese protestors cut off roads for the deteriorating living conditions and the drop of the Lebanese currency against the US dollar.





March 22: Lebanese media said that clashes occurred between hundreds of citizens and security forces at the parliament's gates in Beirut.





April 6: Lebanese army discovered missile launching pads and ammunition in southern Lebanon.





April 6: Israeli artillery targeted southern Lebanon after the region launched several attacks on northern Israel.





April 7: Lebanon filed an official complaint against Israel at the UNSC due to the Israeli military targeting of southern Lebanon, which was seen as an act violating resolution 1701.





April 14: Lebanon foiled the smuggling of 10 million narcotic pills heading to Saudi Arabia and Senegal.





April 17: A bomb explosion in northern Lebanon killed one person and injured another.





April 26: Lebanon's caretaking government banned Syrians from entering Lebanon through illegal means.





May 20: Lebanon's caretaking government welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations with Bahrain.





May 20: The Lebanese Army arrested a top Al-Qaeda figure in the country.





May 23: The Information Ministry of Lebanon launched the Beirut capital of Arab Media 2023.





May 30: The Lebanese army succeeded in an operation to free a Saudi national in a region near the Syrian borders.





July 7: Shooting at a mosque in Bar Elias town, eastern Lebanon, results in death of a single person.





July 13: Lebanon signed an EU-funded enterprise to allocate aid for the country and the Syrian refugees.





July 30: The official National News Agency reports that a Fatah leader and three companies have been assassinated in the southern Palestinian refugee camp of Ain El-Helweh.





July 31: The first deputy of the Central Bank Governor Wasim Mansouri affirms that there will be no more financial allocations for the government "outside the legal frameworks."





Aug. 4: Beirut witnesses demonstrations marking anniversary of the Beirut blast tragedy that happened on August 4, 2020.





Aug. 9: A truck loaded with arms for an armed party overturns at Al-Kahale road intersection east of Beirut. The army confiscates the cargo, but a firefight occurs between locals and guards of the ammunition.





Aug. 12: The army declares foiling a bid by 123 persons, mostly Syrians, to immigrate irregularly by sea toward Europe.





Aug. 18: The UNRWA suspends relief services in Ain El-Helweh protesting presence of gunmen at its buildings and schools at the shanty town.





Aug. 30: The UNRWA declares need for USD 15 million for repairs and reconstruction after armed clashes in Ain El-Helweh.





Sept. 1: Up to 111 judges declare work suspension protesting low income in shadow of soaring inflation and cost of living.





Sept. 11: Information Minister in the caretaker government Ziad Makari declares designation of Beirut as the capital of Arab media 2023 constitutes a window for the Arabs to re-study the country's history and civilization.





Sept. 17: The Lebanese auto racer Roger Feghali wins the 45th edition of the world rally held in the country.





Sept. 22: The prime minister of the caretaker government Najib Mikati condemns an attack by pro-Palestine activists on the US embassy.





Sept. 25: The internal security force detains a Lebanese for opening fire at the American embassy just northeast of Beirut.





Sept 28: Some 20 people suffer injuries during a protest by Armenian activists outside the Azeri embassy in the Lebanese capital.



Oct. 6: The Lebanese Army aborts a bid by 124 persons to immigrate irregularly off the northern city of Tripoli.





Oct. 6: At least three people perish and 16 others suffer injuries in a fire at a prison in the eastern town of Zahle. Inmates have triggered the blazes in the cells.





Oct. 9: Three Hezbollah gunmen die in Israeli bombardment targeting southern villages.





Oct. 13: One journalist dies and several others suffer injuries in Israeli bombardment on the southern town of Alma Al-Shaab.





Oct. 16: Lebanese resistance fighters shoot and damage monitoring cameras installed by the Israeli occupation along the border line.





Oct. 17: Four members of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah) have been killed in armed clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in the southern frontier regions.





Oct. 19: The Israeli occupation gunners target the southern village of Hola to recurring bombardment killing a man and wounding several others who could not flee the targeted spot, for hours, due to non-stop shelling.





Oct 19: A residential building in Al-Mansouriyah east of Beirut collapses taking six lives.





Oct. 20: Lebanese Army troops locate 25 rocket launchers in the South.





Nov. 21: The General Federation of Arab Journalists (GFAJ) mourns death of the Lebanese female journalist Farah Omar and her colleague, the Lebanese cameraman Rabie Maamari, who lost their lives when the Israeli gunners targeted a group of journalists covering events in the South.





OCT 24: The official National News Agency reports that the Islamic Resistance lost three members in armed clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in the South.





Oct. 25: The NNA says three members of the Islamic Resistance have died in clashes with the Israeli occupation troops in southern Lebanon.





Oct. 28: A captain serving with the international peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon is wounded in Israeli bombardment in the South.





Oct. 29: The occupation Israeli army hits several southern regions with incendiary shells.





Oct. 31: Lebanon lodges a complaint with the UNSC after the Israeli occupation artillerymen lob shells, tainted with the highly flammable yellow phosphor, into southern Lebanon.





Nov. 5: Four Lebanese die and two others suffer cuts when the Israeli gunners hit their vehicle in southern Lebanon.





Nov. 9: The Lebanese unions of journalists and cameramen hold a rally in downtown Beirut to express solidarity with the Gazans and pay tribute to victims of the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip.





Nov. 15: The ministry of agricultural affairs declares that Israeli incendiary bombs and shells lobbed into southern Lebanon have scorched wide swaths of cultivated lands estimated at 800 donums.





Nov. 17: The WHO declares readiness to response to Lebanon's medical needs amid ongoing Israeli attacks.





Nov. 21: Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun declares that the Israeli occupation Army is employing internationally prohibited ammunition and shells in targeting southern Lebanon.





Nov. 23: The NNA declares five members of the "resistance" in the south have lost their lives.





Dec. 1: Three people die and a number of others suffer injuries in resumed military confrontations between the Lebanese resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in southern frontier regions.





Dec. 4: Three people receive injuries in Israeli air and artillery strikes on wide regions in southern Lebanon and the Lebanese resistance retaliates, targeting outposts of the Israeli occupation forces.





Dec. 5: Israeli artillery bombardment on southern Lebanon kills a Syrian and wounds two members of his family.





Dec. 5: A Lebanese Army soldier loses his life in Israeli shelling on Al-Nabi Ouwaidah near the village of Al-Edaisah.





Dec. 6: Lebanon lodges a complaint with the UNSC in response to an Israeli attack that targeted a position of the Lebanese Army in the South where a soldier died and two others received injuries.





Dec. 7: Three members of the Lebanese resistance die and several other people including students suffer injuries in confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the South.





Dec. 8: Three members of the Lebanese resistance die and three army troops suffer injuries in Israeli bombardment on southern villages and regions and the resistance retaliates, firing rocket salvos in the direction of the occupation positions in the North of occupied Palestine.





Dec. 11: Military confrontations rage across the southern borders and the resistance declares losing two fighters.





Dec. 13: The Israeli occupation army attacks a house in the southern village of Yater, killing two people, wounding another and demolishing the residence.





Dec. 15: The occupation Israeli Army attacks with artillery and military aircraft towns and regions in southern Lebanon and several people in the village of Yarin suffer injuries. The resistance has retaliated, hitting the occupation's positions in occupied Palestine.





Dec. 19: Israeli air strikes and artillery attacks kill two fighters of the resistance has responded by targeting bases of the Israeli occupation forces in the north of occupied Palestine.





Dec. 20: The Israeli occupation warplanes and artilley pound a large number of Lebanese villages and towns killing three people including two resistance fighters. The resistance retaliated, hitting positions and troops' concentrations in the north of occupied Palestine.





Dec. 21: Israeli artillery bombardment on the frontier village of Maroun el-Ras results in death of a Lebanese woman and injury of her husband. (end)







MENAFN29122023000071011013ID1107668147