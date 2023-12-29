India Records Over 4,000 Active Covid Cases, 5 Deaths Today | 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India on Friday reported 4,091 active Covid cases and five deaths. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, Kerala accounts for the maximum number of Covid-19 cases at 2,522 followed by Karnataka at 568, Maharashtra at 369, Tamil Nadu at 156, etc-19 LIVE updatesTwo people have died due to Covid-19 in Kerala while in Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu one each has died as per health ministry data number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits by December 5, but the cases have again gone up after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions update: 109 JN.1 cases in India to K'taka's home isolation. 10 pointsThe daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country, epilepsy and UTI drugs supplied to Delhi hospitals fail quality testsThe number of people who recuperated from the infection stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81%, according to the ministry's website. Accordinlivg to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country are 10 updates on Covid-19:1. Jammu on Thursday reported the first cases of coronavirus in a \"long time\". The patient has no history of travel but came in contact with someone who had returned from abroad a few days ago2. The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the new variant JN.1 of the coronavirus. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to assess the preparedness yesterday reports first case of Covid's JN.1 sub-variant3. On Thursday, Delhi reported two new cases of Covid-19. The reports of both the infected patients were sent for genome sequencing to confirm whether they were instances of sub-variant, JN.1.4. In Gujarat, 22 of the 36 patients infected with sub-variant JN.1 have recovered5. As of Thursday, 157 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant have been detected in the country, with Kerala reporting the highest number of 78, followed by Gujarat at 34-19: 10 latest updates; active cases, advisory, JN.1 variant and more6. Gurugram District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav ordered hospitals to set up isolation wards, a dedicated section within each ICU, and a separate OPD for patients amid a rise in active cases.7. Popular Tamil Nadu actor Vijayakant died after testing positive for Covid-19.8. Karnataka's health government has mandated home isolation for Covid positive patients Covid cases surge, Karnataka mandates 7-day home isolation9. The Maharashtra government has once again formed the Covid-19 special task force. The first meeting of the task force was held on Thursday where Health Minister Tanaji Sawant urged people not to panic about the JN.1 variant but follow COVID-19 guidelines, and mask up in crowded places during the New Year celebrations and visits to religious places. People with comorbidities are advised to be extra careful.10. The Karnataka government has decided to impose mandatory seven-day home isolation for infected patients and monitor those in ICUs through Tele ICU.

