Kuwaiti Lawmakers Renew Support To Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti MPs reiterated Thursday supportive position to the Palestinian cause and Palestinians' rights to defend their territories and live in peace.

This came in separate speeches by MPs Khaled Al-Monis, Ahmad Lari, Hamdan Al-Azmi and Mohammad Al-Huwaila before the Arab Parliament's special session held upon Kuwait's call on "backing Palestine and Gaza."

Al-Monis, who is also an AP lawmaker, affirmed Kuwait's honorable unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian cause on all levels, referring to the humanitarian disaster facing Palestinian people some 90 days due to the brutal Israeli occupation aggression.

He noted that there is a conflict with an enemy, which seeking to remove Palestinians' right and steal their will, destroy their territories and change their identity.

Despite their crimes, the Israeli occupation forces have become in trouble by the steadfastness and courage of Palestinians, he stressed.

He underlined the importance of any endeavors aiming to back the issue of Palestine, calling for mobilizing collective efforts to expose the Israeli occupation's practices.

Meanwhile, MP Lari fully rejected displacing the Gazans from their homes, extolling Egypt and Jordan's efforts for their opposition to the displacement of Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip.

He stressed an action by the AP to the International Criminal Court and bringing the perpetrators, topped with Zionist entity's Prime Minister, to justice.

Free people around the world demand stopping the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, he said, affirming support to all Palestinians' actions overseas in defending their issue and ensuring their right to return.

Additionally, Al-Azmi emphasized that Kuwait has been among the first Arab and Islamic countries that hastily provided support to Palestine's issue via offering humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip.

Kuwait's National Assembly allocated a special session to discuss the Palestinian cause, he noted.

Since its independence, Kuwait has been supporting the Palestinian cause and Palestinians at all international arenas, Al-Huwaila said in his speech.

He pointed to the sufferings of Palestine and its people from genocides and war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces.

Al-Huwaila, on his part, slammed the US and UK's veto to hinder any resolution regarding stopping the ongoing war in Gaza, calling on parliamentarians to take a serious and sincere action towards the fair Islamic issue.

He finally affirmed the importance of holding such meetings to document the crimes and violations committed by the "Zionist" entity, and to defend the rights of Palestinians. (pickup previous)

