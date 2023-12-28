Ukrainian Forces Eliminate 920 More Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces killed about 356,670 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and December 28, 2023, including 920 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 5,940 (+27) enemy tanks, 11,015 (+42) armored fighting vehicles, 8,391 (+15) artillery systems, 935 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 617 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 329 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,503 (+32) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,620 cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 11,180 (+40) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,247 (+7) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

Photo:

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine