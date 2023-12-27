HBKU's CIS Holds Lecture On The Prophet's Biography

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Islamic Studies (CIS) held a lecture analysing the Sirah (biography) of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and how it can provide guidance and inspiration to Muslims around the world.

Dr Mohamed Modassir, senior researcher, Mohamed Bin Hamad Al Thani Centre for Muslim Contribution to Civilisation, CIS, laid the context for the event and introduced the following speakers: Dr Recep Senturk, dean; and Dr Dheen Mohamed, professor.

Dr Senturk delivered a presentation delving into how the prophetic model continues to provide timely advice for modern challenges. Furthermore, Dr Mohamed elaborated on the dire need to instill the love of the Prophet (PBUH) in individuals and discussed ways to achieve this in the contemporary setting as a prerequisite to following in the footsteps of the Prophet (PBUH). He explored how educational systems in Muslim lands can be made more conducive to achieving this objective.

Commenting on the enduring relevance of the Sirah, Dr Senturk said:“The model of the Sirah of the Prophet Muḥammad (PBUH) continues to resonate with and inspire Muslims today in all dimensions of their lives. Its significance for today's world constitutes an essential element of Muslim engagement with the Sirah, and we at CIS are dedicated to positively impacting people in our community by encouraging an interest in Islamic scholarship.”

In line with HBKU and the college's innate dedication to dialogue, CIS overcomes borders to facilitate expertise and build capacity in Qatar and beyond. The college's research output is rooted in carefully designed research clusters that together promote interdisciplinary research agendas and inject new contributions to the world of global Islamic scholarship.

