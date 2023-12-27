Ukraine Exports Over 17.4M T Of Grains, Pulses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (MY) (from July 1 to December 27, 2023), Ukraine exported 17.484 million tons of grains and legumes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In the current MY Ukraine has already exported 7.255 million tons of wheat, 991,000 tons of barley, 1,000 tons of rye, and 9.097 million tons of corn.

For comparison, from July 1 to December 30, 2022/2023, Ukraine exported 22.613 million tons of grains and pulses, including 8.382 million tons of wheat, 1.632 million tons of barley, 12,500 tons of rye, and 12.523 million tons of corn.

For 27 days of December 2023, Ukraine exported 4.387 million tons of grains and pulses (for 30 days of December last year, 4.731 million tons), incl. 1.346 million tons of wheat (1.612 million tons in December last year), 117,000 tons of barley (156,000 tons in December last year), 100 tons of rye (1,000 tons in December last year), and 2.917 million tons of corn (2.95 million tons in December last year).

In 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine exported 57,000 tons of flour (68,300 tons were exported from July 1 to December 30, 2022/2023 MY).

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tons of grains and legumes in 2022/2023 MY (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).