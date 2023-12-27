Lubinets: ICC Could Indict Putin Over Victims Of Enforced Disappearances

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Criminal Court (ICC) could indict Russian President Vladimir Putin over the victims of enforced disappearances.

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said this in an interview with Ukrinform, answering the question about which of the Russian leadership or, perhaps, ordinary Russian civil servants could be charged.

"First of all, this is the person who made the decision to start the occupation (Russian President Vladimir Putin - ed.). That is, we should start with the Russian leadership," Lubinets said.

He expressed his belief that the decision to deport Ukrainian children was made by the Russian president.

"He received the first arrest warrant from the ICC for this. Is it sufficient? With regard to the issue of Ukrainian children, probably yes. But with regard to the issue of victims of enforced disappearances, a separate submission should be made, a separate criminal proceeding. As, by the way, with regard to the violation of the rights of prisoners of war. There should be a similar algorithm," the ombudsman said.

As reported, the Kharkiv Human Rights Group prepared a submission to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on the need to reclassify the open proceedings on the deportation of Ukrainian children from the article 'War Crimes' to the article 'Genocide'.