Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Centre In Malad Many Feared Trapped

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire broke out at the Acme Shopping Centre in the Malad area of Mumbai and some people are feared to be trapped inside, the local administration said on Wednesday. The fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is reported to be on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and details are awaited news agency PTI reported that a fire was reported at the Acme Shopping Centre at around 6:50 PM. The personnel of the fire department rescued at least 11 people from the shopping centre while the eyewitnesses claim that more than 10 people are still stuck on the upper floor of the building administration informed that all those rescued are safe and the fire department is dousing the fire. According to the officials, the fire was mainly confined to electric appliances, wiring, and furniture in two shops on the first floor of the shopping centre Mumbai Fire Brigade also released a statement on the fire incident.“Fire broke out in a shopping centre in the Malad area of Mumbai. 11 people were safely evacuated from the shopping centre. No injuries were reported. Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to control the fire are underway,” it said at Mumbai's Phoenix Mills MallThe recent fire incident in Mumbai comes just two days after a blaze broke out at the parking lot of the popular Phoenix Mills Mall in Lower Parel. As per the reports, more than 30 bikes parked in the mall were charred owing to the fire. The Mumbai Fire Brigade informed that the fire broke out at the parking facility of the PVR Cinemas at the mall civic body informed that the fire was extinguished within minutes and no major loss of property or life was reported.



