Afghan Citizen Arrested In Serbia For Human Trafficking And Arms

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Security officials in Serbia have announced the arrest of an Afghan citizen on charges of human trafficking and weapon possession.

Serbian media reported on Tuesday, December 26th, citing the Ministry of the Interior that the arrest of the Afghan citizen occurred in the Subotica area.

According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, a sniper rifle, two Kalashnikovs, and over 550 bullets were recovered from the arrested individual.

Previously, Serbian police authorities had reported the arrest of two Afghan citizens on charges of“human trafficking” at the Croatian border.

It is noteworthy that the operations of the Serbian security forces have increased in recent months aimed at arresting illegal immigrants and traffickers.

Based on the provided statistics, nearly 7,000 illegal immigrants, 38 machine guns, 13 handguns, and 3,700 bullets have been discovered and confiscated by the country's forces so far.

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, many Afghans have sought refuge in neighboring countries such as Pakistan and Iran, with aspirations to reach European nations. This exodus is driven by a multitude of factors impacting their homeland.

The runaway of Afghans is attributed to various reasons including persecution, security threats, and a lack of job opportunities amid a deteriorating economy. Additionally, the stringent restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment have significantly contributed to the mass migration.

The dire situation in Afghanistan has prompted a large-scale humanitarian crisis, with neighboring countries and European destinations becoming primary refuges for those escaping the harsh realities of life under the Taliban regime. The international community continues to witness the movement of Afghans seeking safety and a more stable future.

