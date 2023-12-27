SLT-MOBITEL Unwraps Festive Season With Surprises For New And Existing Customers

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

SLT-MOBITEL, the National ICT Solutions Provider, is spreading festive cheer with a range of exciting seasonal offers for both new and existing customers. The promotions include extra data benefits, special deals on new products, services, and devices, delighting broadband, PEOTV and smartphone users with amazing surprises.

Offering a joyful December, customers who activate a new Call-A-Tune service stand a chance to win an amazing gift voucher worth Rs. 25,000. The promotion runs from December 20, 2023, to January 20, 2024. Multiple activations are permitted, increasing the chances of winning. For all new PEOTV connections, throughout December 2023, SLT-MOBITEL offers a free preview of CinemaWorld. A special movie promotion has also been introduced on PEOTV and customers who enjoy two or more movies during the month of December will stand a chance to win valuable gift vouchers for shopping.

Customers who register for the Duthaya service from December 18 to December 31, enjoy a 10% discount on all services until March 31, 2024, using a unique promo code. New customers in January 2024 who subscribe to Kaspersky are eligible for a raffle draw. However, the subscription must remain active until April 30, 2024. Moreover, users who subscribe to Hitflix will receive the first month free, and the offer is valid from December 1 to December 31. Seasonal delights also include an Eazy Storage Deal where new credit card customers who register from November 24 to December 31 can enjoy 60 days of free Eazy Storage services.

SLT-MOBITEL seasonal bonanzas for existing customers include a 50GB FREE 7xFun data bundle valid for 14 days that can be claimed via the MySLT App or MySLT Portal till December 31 2023 which can be activated from the Data Add-on page. All Voice customers can enjoy free calls to any network on December 24th and 25th. In addition, based on the Double Play to Triple Play promotion, existing fibre customers can upgrade to Triple Play with a PEOTV connection for Rs. 4,990/- + taxes throughout December 2023.

Extending the festive spirit, SLT-MOBITEL has introduced an unbeatable range of discounts, up to 52%, on various devices and services purchased from eTeleshop and SLT sales outlets between 15th and 31st December 2023. Some notable discounts include Mylion Mini UPS up to 52% off, DCP DC UPS with 50% off, Prolink Xtend PRO Wi-Fi Mesh at 43% off, and Kaspersky Standard 3 Devices 1 Year offered at 14% off.

SLT-MOBITEL is committed to delivering world-class services and products. Making this festive season even more special, SLT-MOBITEL has carefully curated a mix of offers catering to the digital lifestyle requirements of diverse customer segments. The incredible offers aim to enhance the digital experience for SLT-MOBITEL customers, ringing in a wonderful New Year.