Polyamide in Electronics Protection Devices (EPD) Market Report 2024-2032: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polyamide in Electronics Protection Devices (EPD) Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. The global polyamide in electronics protection devices (EPD) market size reached US$ 363.68 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 461.51 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.80% during 2023-2028.



Polyamide in electronics protection devices refers to the application of polyamide materials in the manufacturing of protective components used in the electronics industry. These components play a critical role in safeguarding sensitive electronic equipment from environmental factors, mechanical stress, and other potential hazards. Polyamide, known for its exceptional thermal and mechanical properties, is increasingly gaining prominence as a choice material for electronic protection devices. This is primarily due to its ability to provide reliable insulation, resistance to high temperatures, and durability, making it an ideal candidate for ensuring the longevity and optimal performance of electronic systems.



Polyamide in Electronics Protection Devices (EPD) Market Trends and Drivers:



The market is experiencing significant growth driven by the expanding electronics industry, including the proliferation of smartphones, IoT devices, and consumer electronics that necessitates robust protection against moisture, dust, and physical damage. Polyamide, with its moisture-resistant properties, serves as a reliable solution to meet these demands. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility is shaping the market. Manufacturers are turning to eco-friendly polyamide options, which have low or zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This aligns with the growing awareness of the need for environmentally responsible practices in the electronics industry. The adoption of these sustainable materials ensures compliance with regulations and resonates with consumers who prioritize environmentally friendly products. As a result, the market is witnessing a steady rise in demand, driven by both technological advancements and a commitment to sustainability within the electronics sector.



Report Segmentation:



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Product Insights:



PA 6

PA 66

PA 4,6

PA 612

Others



Application Insights:



MCB

MCCB

Relays

Contactors

Terminal Blocks



Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Advansix Inc.

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont de Nemours Inc

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Huntsman Corporation

Lanxess AG

Nilit Ltd

UBE Corporation



