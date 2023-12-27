Azerbaijan To Build More Residential Complexes In Aghdam

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. The fourth
residential complex would be developed on around 14 hectares of
land in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, according to the Deputy Special
Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on lands liberated
from Armenian occupation and included in the Karabakh Economic
Region (excluding Shusha district), Bashir Hajiyev told reporters,
Trend 's Karabakh
Bureau reports.
"This complex will have 1,080 units in residential structures on
a total area of 137,000 square meters. The complex will have 36
one-room apartments, 363 two-room apartments, 484 three-room
apartments, and 197 four-room apartments. Furthermore, the fifth
residential complex will be erected on 12 hectares of land, the
majority of which will be a green zone. The residential structures
in this complex will have a total of 1,115 units. There will be 25
one-room apartments, 314 two-room apartments, 552 three-room
apartments, and 224 four-room apartments," Bashirov said.
According to him, the residential complexes will have sports
grounds, recreation corners, bicycle parking lots, and other
necessary infrastructure facilities.
"Water, power, and high-speed Internet will be provided to all
buildings. A centralized boiler system will offer heating and hot
water supplies. Natural building materials that are heat-intensive
will be used in the construction of buildings," he noted.
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661203
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.