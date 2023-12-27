Azerbaijan To Build More Residential Complexes In Aghdam

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. The fourth residential complex would be developed on around 14 hectares of land in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, according to the Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on lands liberated from Armenian occupation and included in the Karabakh Economic Region (excluding Shusha district), Bashir Hajiyev told reporters, Trend 's Karabakh Bureau reports.

"This complex will have 1,080 units in residential structures on a total area of 137,000 square meters. The complex will have 36 one-room apartments, 363 two-room apartments, 484 three-room apartments, and 197 four-room apartments. Furthermore, the fifth residential complex will be erected on 12 hectares of land, the majority of which will be a green zone. The residential structures in this complex will have a total of 1,115 units. There will be 25 one-room apartments, 314 two-room apartments, 552 three-room apartments, and 224 four-room apartments," Bashirov said.

According to him, the residential complexes will have sports grounds, recreation corners, bicycle parking lots, and other necessary infrastructure facilities.

"Water, power, and high-speed Internet will be provided to all buildings. A centralized boiler system will offer heating and hot water supplies. Natural building materials that are heat-intensive will be used in the construction of buildings," he noted.