Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign trade represents strong financial ties

(MENAFN) As of the conclusion of November, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi showcased a dynamic non-oil foreign trade sector, posting an estimated value of about 23 billion dirhams, which translates to approximately 6.3 billion dollars. A breakdown of these figures, as presented by the Abu Dhabi Statistics Center, delineated the distribution across various trade segments: imports stood at 11.11 billion dirhams, exports registered at 7.51 billion dirhams, and re-exports accounted for 4.37 billion dirhams.



Zooming out to encapsulate the broader trade landscape for the emirate, statistics spanning the initial 11 months of the year illustrated a cumulative non-oil foreign trade value of 260 billion dirhams, equating to a substantial 71 billion dollars. Within this framework, imports constituted a sizable 126 billion dirhams, exports followed closely at 85 billion dirhams, and re-exports rounded off the figures at 48 billion dirhams.



Shifting the lens to strategic trade partnerships, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerged as a paramount ally, capturing a dominant share of Abu Dhabi's trade portfolio with 21.1 percent of the aggregate value, equivalent to 54.8 billion dirhams. Following this lead, the United States secured its position as a significant trading partner, commanding 6.4 percent of the share, translating to 16.7 billion dirhams. Meanwhile, China clinched the third spot with a 4.7 percent contribution, valued at 12.3 billion dirhams. Delving into specific trade categories, Saudi Arabia exhibited comprehensive dominance across imports, exports, and re-exports, whereas the U.S. market excelled primarily in supplying goods to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

MENAFN27122023000045015682ID1107661018