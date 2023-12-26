2023 December - Navigating Talent Trends In Myanmar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hiring and employment trends in Myanmar showcasing the top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts for December 2023

YANGON, MYANMAR, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In today's fiercely competitive Myanmar talent market, businesses need to be well-informed about the trends and positions that can drive their success. Below are the top 10 thriving industries and job functions currently trending on href="" rel="external nofollow" co this month. You can also read the full article here .In December 2023, the job market in Myanmar showcases several notable trends based on the top 10 industries with the most job postings on com. Here are the rankings in the order of most jobs posted:1) Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance2) Trading/Distribution/Import/Export3) FMCG4) Telecommunications5) Education/Training6) Manufacturing7) Construction/Building/Architecture8)Retail/Wholesale9) Food and Beverage/Catering10) IT/ComputerThe list below highlights the top 10 job functions with the most job postings on com for December 2023. Whether you're seeking to expand your team, streamline your workforce, or stay ahead in the talent acquisition game, these insights will help you make informed decisions in your recruitment and growth strategies. Discover the most in-demand functions that are shaping the job market and driving success for businesses in Myanmar from highest to lowest1) Sales, Business Development2) Finance, Accounting, Audit3) IT Hardware, Software4) Marketing, Media, Creative5) Engineering, Technical, HSE6) Administrative7) HR, Training and Recruitment8) Customer Service, Support9) Project, Operations Management10) Logistics, Warehousing, Port

