80 Days Of Israeli Attacks On Civilians In Gaza

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced Monday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression had risen to 20,674 dead and 54,536 injured since 7 October 7. The ministry added that 250 Palestinians died in Israeli raids in the past 24 hours, while 500 others were wounded.

On Monday, Gaza's Ministry of Health spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said that the occupation left 800,000 people in the northern Gaza Strip without health services, adding that“the injured, the sick, pregnant women, and infants face certain death.”

Al-Qudra said in a press conference:“The clinical occupancy rate in hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip reached 350%, and hundreds of wounded people lay on the floor in departments and operating rooms,” noting that medical teams were helpless in the face of hundreds of critical, dangerous and complex cases and severe burns due to the lack of the required therapeutic, human and clinical capabilities.

He added:“Medical teams are juggling critical cases to save what can be saved, and we lose dozens of lives every day due to weak medical capabilities.” He pointed out that 900,000 children in shelter centers suffered from the risk of dehydration, famine, digestive and respiratory diseases, skin diseases, and anemia, adding that 50,000 pregnant women in those centers lacked water, food, or health care.

Additionally, the Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Thawabta, said that 23 hospitals in the Gaza Strip were put out of service due to the Israeli bombing, stressing that the health sector in the Strip had reached the stage of actual collapse.

He added that more than 9,000 people died due to the inability to treat them in hospitals, and it was likely that the number of martyrs would increase due to the collapse of the health sector. He stressed that the medical aid arriving covered only 2% of the health sector's needs, and he also called for the entry of 1,000 aid trucks loaded with fuel daily to restore the health sector.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that it evacuated 21 wounded people from Al-Ahli Hospital and 13 wounded and displaced people from Al-Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip to be transferred to the southern Strip.

It added that it evacuated some of its crews and volunteers from the northern Gaza Strip after the occupation forces forced them to evacuate the ambulance center in Jabalia, raided the building, and destroyed the ambulances in it.

Moreover, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) called on the International Red Cross to accompany Palestinian Red Crescent crews that were targeted by Israel. Hamas stressed that there was no justification for the Red Cross's absence from its duties of protecting medical teams from Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The movement added that the latest attacks on the Palestinian Red Crescent crews were in Jabalia, where its ambulances were destroyed, and the occupation forces surrounded a Red Crescent center.

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that it had bombed the Liman Barracks in Western Galilee with missiles, in response to the Israeli massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip. Al-Qassam said that it also bombed two gatherings of occupation soldiers north and east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with heavy-caliber mortar shells.



For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, said that it bombed Israeli army crowds in the station area in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with a missile salvo. The Al-Quds Brigades also announced that they bombed with mortar shells Israeli military crowds on Street 5 in the Al-Taqaddim axes, east of Khan Yunis.



In the meantime, the Israeli army admitted that 27 soldiers were injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.