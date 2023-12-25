Bridging Horizons: Dubai Metro's Blue Line Expansion Promises Transformative Benefits For The City

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Wallace Weatherill – Managing Director Keolis MHI.

The recent announcement by Dubai's Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) regarding the multi-billion-dollar Blue Line expansion of the Dubai Metro has garnered excitement in the city. The unveiling of this ambitious project is a testament to Dubai's commitment to progressive infrastructure development and public happiness.

At Keolis MHI, we are honoured to work with the Roads and Transport Authority and extend our congratulations to this significant milestone in Dubai's transportation evolution. The Blue Line, spanning 30 kilometres, serves as a critical link between the existing Red and Green lines, symbolizing a giant leap forward in enhancing the city's connectivity.

The scope of the project, encompassing civil works, electromechanical works, rolling stock, and rail systems, underlines the comprehensive approach that the RTA is taking to ensure the success of the Blue Line.

Keolis MHI is committed to supporting the RTA in the implementation of their strategic plans, leveraging our expertise in delivering innovative and efficient transportation solutions.

It is heartening to note the RTA's emphasis on collaboration, with international contractors invited to work hand-in-hand with local partners. Keolis MHI is committed to fostering strong partnerships within the communities we operate, and we see this collaborative approach as a key driver to support the success of the Blue Line project.

The strategic inclusion of maintenance and operations responsibilities for the selected contractor further demonstrates RTA's forward-thinking approach. Recognizing the importance of not just building infrastructure but also ensuring its seamless functionality for the benefit of Dubai's residents and visitors.

As Keolis MHI looks to the future, we are excited about the possibilities that this project holds for Dubai. We extend our sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai for envisioning and undertaking this transformative endeavour.

About Keolis MHI:

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operation LLC is a consortium composed of Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Keolis MHI specialises in operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro and operating the Tram. The company commenced operations on 8 September 2021, under a long-term contract in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The company places a strong emphasis on the continuous development and training of its specialised and highly skilled workforce to make the Dubai metro and tram system a world-class public transport service, facilitated through an accredited training centre dedicated to the railway sector.

Keolis MHI falls under the umbrella of the Keolis Group, which operates across four continents: Asia, Europe, America, and Australia. The company provides a wide range of transportation services, including trains, trams, ambulance services and public bus services. With a workforce of over 68,000 employees worldwide, Keolis is a global leader in the shared transportation industry.