The Definitive Guide To Top Web Unblockers Of 2024

Unlike regular proxy servers , web unblockers offer advanced functionalities such as JavaScript rendering, automatic proxy management, browser fingerprinting , and automatic retry mechanisms. These features make web unblockers highly effective for accessing and extracting data from dynamic websites that have robust anti-bot defenses . This enhanced capability allows them to handle complex web environments more efficiently than proxies. The article evaluates the top web unblocker service providers, focusing on their key features and pricing structures. The best web unblocker solutions in 2024

Vendor Tageting JavaScript rendering Browser fingerprinting Proxy management Delivered in PAYG Free trial Starting price/mo Bright Data Country, city, and ASN-level Automatic ✅ Automatic HTML or JSON ✅ 7-day $10 Smartproxy Country-level Automatic ✅ Automatic HTML or JSON ❌ 14-day money-back $14 Oxylabs Country, city or coordinate-level Automatic ✅ Automatic HTML ❌ 7-day $75 ZenRows Counrty-level Automatic N/A N/A JSON ❌ 1K free credits €49

1. Bright Data

Bright Data is one the leading proxy service company in the market, offering four different types of proxies and web unlocker technology. Bright Data Web Unlocker offers country, city, and ASN-level targeting.

It is a 3-in-1 solution that includes proxy management, JavaScript rendering and website unblocking. You are charged only for requests that are successfully completed. Web Unlocker automatically verify the scraped data based on criteria like the timing of requests and types of data ensuring to ensure the quality of data.

Bright Data's Web Unlocker offers user emulation at different levels:



Network-level : The type of IP address used, rotating IP addresses, emulating the TLS (Transport Layer Security) handshake process.

Protocol-level emulation: Manipulates HTTP headers and generates different user-agent strings.

Browser-level mimicking: Manages cookies and emulates browser fingerprints. OS-level emulation: Emulates various operating system-level properties.

It is specifically designed to function independently and is not intended for integration with browsers or third-party tools such as Adspower, Puppeteer, Playwright, or Multilogin (MLA).



Targeting: Country, city, and ASN-level

Proxy selection : Fully automated

JavaScript rendering: Enables users to display certain data elements and extract data from websites that rely on JavaScript. Web Unlocker identifies dynamic websites and automatically activates an integrated browser in the background.

Proxy management: Web Unlocker selects the best proxy network for your specific request and rotates IPs.

Browser fingerprinting: Some websites identifies and tracks users based on the unique characteristics of their web browsers. Web Unlocker masks a user's IP address to unblock websites and provide continued access. Data export: HTML or JSON



Starting price: $10 – mo includes 217,391 requests

Free trial: 7 days free trial for companies Pay-As-You-Go: Available

Features:Pricing:2. Smartproxy

Smartproxy provides user-friendly proxy services and site unblocking technology, making it an ideal choice for beginners. Site Unblocker provides results in HTML format with JavaScript. To convert HTLM data into a different format, Site Unblocker can be used alongside a specialized parsing tool.



Targeting: Country-level

Proxy selection : Automatically choose the most suitable proxy solution based on user requirements.

Automatic proxy pool rotation: Assigns a new IP address each request, proxies including residential, mobile, ISP and datacenter.

Session control: Allows users to maintain the same IP address for up to 10 minutes.

Browser fingerprinting: Mimic real user behavior and characteristics by masking fingerprints. Data export: HTML or JSON



Starting price: $14/mo includes 2 GB

Free trial: 14-day money-back guarantee Pay-As-You-Go: Unavailable

Features:Pricing:3. Oxylabs

Oxylabs' Web Unblocker is an advanced proxy service powered by artificial intelligence, enabling targeting based on specific geographic parameters, such as a country, city, or coordinate-specific. Web Unblocker delivers its outputs in an unprocessed, raw HTML format, meaning it does not perform any data parsing on the results it retrieves.



JavaScript rendering: Uses a headless browser to automate loading and rendering of web pages, the execution of JavaScript, and the manipulation of the Document Object Model (DOM) without a graphical user interface.

ML-driven proxy management: Selects and rotates proxies automatically . Auto-retry: To optimize the success rate in data extraction processes, automaticly retry data scraping if initial attempts fail.



Starting price: $75 includes 5GBs

Free trial: 7-day (1 GB) Pay-As-You-Go: Unavailable

Features:Pricing:4. ZenRows

ZenRows is recognized as a scraping APIs provider, offering a Web Unblocker solution tailored for web scraping tasks. It's not as widely known in the field as other major providers like Bright Data or Oxylabs.

ZenRows provides its Web Unblocker solution as part of its scraping API, rather than offering it as a separate service. When you opt for ZenRows' scraping API, they automatically get access to the Web Unblocker feature included within the package.



Residential and datacenter proxies: Offers rotating datacenter and residential proxies when scraping data from websites with strict access controls.

Autoparse: ZenRows offers custom parsers for specific domains like Walmart, Etsy, and eBay, which are known for their complex and dynamic web structures. JavaScript: Includes JavaScript rendering capabilities, and enables users to extract specific CSS elements from any website such as text, images, or other content specified by CSS selectors.



Starting price: €49/mo

Free trial: 1,000 free API credits Pay-As-You-Go: Unavailable

Features:Pricing:What is a web unblocker?

A web unblocker is an advanced proxy solution used to access blocked websites and bypass anti-bot detection measures such as IP bans and CAPTCHAs.

What is the difference between web unblocker and proxy servers?

Web unblocker offers advanced proxy features like browser fingerprinting, JavaScript rendering, scraping capabilities not typically found in regular proxy services.

