Qatar Customs Seizes 80 Narcotic Capsules Hidden In Traveler's Stomach

Doha, Qatar: Customs officials at the Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances into Qatar.

Following a customs inspector's suspicion, one of the travelers coming to the country was referred for a medical examination.



This resulted in the seizure of 81 coated capsules found inside the traveler's stomach, containing heroin weighing 376 grams and shabu weighing 107 grams.

The customs authority has repeatedly warned against bringing illegal goods into Qatar. The inspectors undergo intensifying theoretical and field training in the latest technology and methods to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.