Qatar Customs Seizes 80 Narcotic Capsules Hidden In Traveler's Stomach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Customs officials at the Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances into Qatar.
Following a customs inspector's suspicion, one of the travelers coming to the country was referred for a medical examination.
Read Also
Qatar Biobank report highlights common health issues, lifestyle Kahramaa converts Qatar Foundation cooling system into energy-efficient Minister of State for International Cooperation checks on wounded Palestinians in Egypt's Arish
This resulted in the seizure of 81 coated capsules found inside the traveler's stomach, containing heroin weighing 376 grams and shabu weighing 107 grams.
The customs authority has repeatedly warned against bringing illegal goods into Qatar. The inspectors undergo intensifying theoretical and field training in the latest technology and methods to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.
MENAFN25122023000063011010ID1107654917
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.