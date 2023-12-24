Earthquake Death Toll In China Rises To 32

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Dec 25 (IANS) The death toll from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China on Dec. 18 has risen to 32 in Qinghai Province, while two people are still missing, according to the Qinghai emergency management department on Monday.

The department said these casualty figures applied as of 11 p.m. on Sunday, while also confirming that the search for the two missing people was continuing, Xinhua News Agency.

