Katara Hospitality Announces Benefits For Qatari Retirees

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Hospitality has unveiled an exclusive benefits package tailored for retired citizens holding retirement cards.

It is set to start on Jan 1, 2024.

This comprehensive package, which will be renewed on an annual basis, includes a 25% discount on daily rates across all Katara Hospitality hotels, both within and outside Qatar. Moreover, this discount extends to all dining outlets housed within these hotels. Additionally, recognising the significance of physical wellbeing, retirees with valid cards will enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on all health club services affiliated with Katara Hospitality hotels.

Commenting on these new benefits, the CEO of Katara Hospitality Nasser Matar al-Kuwari said: "In recognition of the valuable contributions of retirees in serving the Qatari community, we at Katara Hospitality are pleased to return the favour, even if with a little something, for these citizens who devoted decades of their lives to serving the country, society and citizens."

HE Director General of the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority Ahmed Ali al-Hammadi said: "We value these discounts and benefits provided by Katara Hospitality, and we will work closely with them to ensure that all conditions are met to begin applying these benefits early next year."

Emphasising the significance of these exclusive benefits for retirees, HE the Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali al-Kharji expressed hope for the continuation of this journey of benefits. He added: "We aspire to see other entities and companies within Qatar following suit, offering special benefits to retired citizens. These discounts are anticipated to invigorate domestic tourism, reminding our citizens of the exceptional experiences and leisure opportunities available in Qatar."

Katara Hospitality, with over 50 years of experience, boasts a portfolio of leading hotels spanning four continents across 12 countries: Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand, and the United States. (QNA)

