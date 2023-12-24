Tanker Hit Off India Coast By Drone From Iran, Says US

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A chemical tanker was hit by a drone launched from Iran in the
Indian Ocean on Saturday, the US military says, Azernews informs citing BBC.
The Pentagon said the Chem Pluto vessel was struck "200 nautical
miles (370km) from the coast of India" at 10:00 local time (06:00
GMT).
A fire on board the ship was extinguished. There were no
casualties.
Iran has not commented. There has recently been a series of
drone and rocket attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Iran-backed
Houthi rebels in Yemen.
In a separate development, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said
that on Saturday "two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were
fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea
from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. No ships reported being
impacted by the ballistic missiles".
It also said the USS Laboon warship patrolling the area "shot
down four unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled
areas in Yemen that were inbound" to the American vessel.
Later that day, a crude oil tanker reported being hit by a
Houthi drone in the southern Red Sea, while another tanker saw a
near miss.
The rebels, who control, much of Yemen, claim to be targeting
Israel-linked vessels over the continuing war in Gaza.
Many large global shipping groups have suspended operations in
the Red Sea due to the increased risk of attacks.
In a statement, the Pentagon said that Chem Pluto was hit by "a
one-way attack drone fired from Iran".
It said it was "a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and
Netherlands-operated chemical tanker".
Earlier, maritime security firm Ambrey said the vessel was
linked to Israel, and was heading from Saudi Arabia to India.
The incident took place 200 nautical miles south-west of the
city of Veraval in India's Gujarat state, according to United
Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The hit caused structural damage to the tanker and water was
taken onboard.
Ambrey said the event, which is the first of its kind so far
away from the Red Sea, fell within an area the firm considered a
"heightened threat area" for Iranian drones.
The Indian navy sent an aircraft and warships to offer
assistance.
Earlier on Saturday, the US accused Iran of being "deeply
involved" in planning operations against commercial vessels in the
Red Sea.
National security spokesperson Adrienne Watson said it was
"consistent with Iran's long-term material support and
encouragement of the Houthis' destabilising actions in the
region".
Later, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander warned it would
force the closure of waterways other than the Red Sea if "America
and its allies continue committing crimes" in Gaza.
Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Naqdi said these could include the
Mediterranean Sea and Strait of Gibraltar - but offered no details
of how this would happen.
