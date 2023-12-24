Landmark In Indigenous Naval Warfare: Indian Navy Set To Commission Missile Destroyer 'Imphal' On Dec 26

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: The Indian Navy will be commissioning its latest Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer Imphal at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on December 26. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the commissioning ceremony.



The ship is the third of four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai.



Imphal is the first warship to have been named after a city from the North East, the approval for which was accorded by the President on April 16, 2019, Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

Also read:

After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH)

Her naming to Imphal underlines the importance of the region for national security, sovereignty and prosperity.

Know about the destroyer Imphal

Imphal was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20 after completing a rigorous and comprehensive trial programme both in the harbour and at sea.



Subsequently, the ship successfully test-fired the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile in November 2023, a first for any indigenous warship before commissioning, thus demonstrating the Navy's thrust on combat effectiveness and confidence in its cutting-edge indigenous weapons and platforms.



On November 28, Rajnath Singh unveiled the ship's crest at New Delhi, in the presence of the Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior dignitaries.



Upon commissioning, Imphal will join the Western Naval Command.

Imphal is a state-of-the-art warship, designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by MDL, with significant contributions from the public and private sectors, including MSMEs, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).



Also read:

Coast Guard to get 6 next-gen Offshore Patrol Vessels worth Rs 1615 crore

Project 15B (Visakhapatnam class) is the latest in the lineage of Project 15A (Kolkata class) and Project 15 (Delhi class) indigenous destroyers with upgraded capabilities and greater indigenous content.



Measuring 163 metres in length, displacing 7,400 tons and with 75 percent indigenous content, Imphal can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India.



A formidable moving fortress at sea, Imphal is capable of achieving speeds over 30 knots and is packed with sophisticated 'state of the art' weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles.

The ship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.



The ship's Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and ASW helicopters.



The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions and has a high degree of automation and stealth features further enhancing her combat capability and survivability.

Some of the major indigenised equipment/systems onboard Imphal include indigenous Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles, Surface to Surface Missiles, Torpedo Tubes, Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers, Super Rapid Gun Mount, besides Combat Management System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing system, Close-in Weapon System and Bow mounted SONAR.