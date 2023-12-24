Russians Shell More Than 20 Settlements In Kharkiv Region On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy attacks on Saturday, December 23.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"More than 20 settlements across Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks, in particular: Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district; Izbytske, Chuhuiv district; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove, Velykyi Burluk, Stroivka, Bolohivka, Kupiansk district," the report says.

As noted, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kupiansk district.

According to the region's head, around 02:40, the enemy fired at the village Pidserednie of Kupiansk district. Two men aged 34 and 65 were injured. The victims with shrapnel wounds were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Three civilians killed as enemy hits centralwith artillery overnight

At 14:50, the enemy shelling of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, damaged four private houses and a gas pipeline. No casualties were reported.

At 16:15, the occupiers shelled the city of Kupiansk. A private house caught fire. No casualties were reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 23, the Russian forces shelled Kupiansk with MLRS, causing a fire in a private household.