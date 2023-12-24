Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Tulkarm And Nur Shams Camp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Tulkarm and Nur Shams Camp in occupied West Bank overnight.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that large forces from the occupation army, accompanied by two military bulldozers, stormed the city from its western axis where they roamed the neighborhood, specifically the area of Al-Alimi roundabout, Al Mahakim, Shweika roundabout, and Al-Sikka Street towards Nablus Street, adjacent to the Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps.

Additionally, reconnaissance aircrafts were hovering over the city and its camps.

The occupation forces surrounded Nur Shams camp and imposed a strict siege on it, stationing their vehicles at its main entrance and the vicinity of Jabal al-Nasr, as bulldozers destroyed the main water line reaching Nour Shams camp.

Violent confrontations broke out with sounds of huge explosions being heard in the area as the occupation also deployed snipers on the roofs of the buildings surrounding the camp and the wooded area opposite it. They raided a number of citizens homes and conducted extensive searches after detaining their residents and subjecting them to interrogation.

This is the third aggression against the camp during December, and the second within a week, which resulted in the martyrdom of five citizens.

