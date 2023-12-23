Invaders Hit Kozacha Lopan In Kharkiv Region, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, damaging infrastructure and partially cutting off electricity and gas.

Viacheslav Zadorenko, the head of the Derhachi city military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian terrorists hit Kozacha Lopan. Several private houses, a civilian car and critical infrastructure were damaged in the shelling. The village has been partially left without electricity and gas," said Zadorenko.

According to preliminary data, no casualties were reported. The relevant services are working at the scene, Zadorenko said.

As reported, on December 5, Russian artillery strikes destroyed a building of the Kozacha Lopan medical outpatient clinic. Medical vehicles, the central gas pipeline system, and power lines were damaged.

The urban-type settlement of Kozacha Lopan was under occupation from the first days of the full-scale invasion. The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement during a counteroffensive in September 2022. Russians shell Kozacha Lopan with tanks and artillery.

Residents of Kozacha Lopan are urged to evacuate.