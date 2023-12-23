2Nd Maruti Suzuki Japan-India Institute For Manufacturing To Open In Haryana

(MENAFN- KNN India) Rohtak, Dec 23 (KNN) Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has decide to set up 2nd

Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), in Haryana, at Kansala, in Rohtak.

The automaker has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the government of Haryana.

The new facility is spread over 5 acres,

where the existing ITI Kansala will be upgraded to a JIM with an investment of Rs 5.8 crore as a CSR activity of the company.

The MoA was signed by Dr. Vivek Aggarwal, Director General, Skill Development & Industrial Training, government of Haryana and Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India.

Rahul Bharti said,

“The Indian passenger vehicle industry is now world's third largest and growing. It is our responsibility to prepare human capacity corresponding to manufacturing capacity to meet this growth.”

“Skilling our youth with industry ready skills will help us realise the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are glad to partner with the Haryana government and share the common vision of training and skilling the youth so that they can contribute towards the growth of Haryana,” he added.



(KNN Bureau)