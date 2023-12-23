Sobia Khan, First Transgender Candidate In KP, Advocates For Reserved Seats

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a historic move, Sobia Khan, the first transgender candidate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court demanding separate seats for the transgender community. The petition highlights the need for representation in the assembly, drawing parallels with reserved seats for minorities and women.

Presented by Advocate Batool Rifaqat, the petition includes the Chief Election Commissioner, Provincial Election Commission, RO of PK 81, and the government as parties. Sobia Khan, who submitted her candidacy as an independent candidate for PK-81, underscores the urgency of recognizing the rights of transgenders in electoral processes.

Expressing her determination, Sobia Khan aims not only to win the elections but also to be a vocal advocate for transgender rights.

In an exclusive interview with TNN, she emphasized her broader vision, challenging stereotypes about the community's ability to contribute to societal welfare. Sobia aspires to champion the rights of women and children in her constituency, dismantling preconceived notions about the capabilities of transgenders.

With unwavering support from her family and the local community, Sobia Khan appeals to NGOs and civil society to bolster her election campaign. Recognizing the significance of her participation, she also requests security from the district administration, considering her pioneering role in direct electoral engagement.

Planning an extensive door-to-door campaign and engagement with local women, Sobia Khan highlights the absence of dedicated seats for transgenders, leading her to file papers for the general seat.

A graduate and the first transgender broadcaster in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sobia Khan hosts TNN's program, the“Sobia Khan Show.”