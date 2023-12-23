Ashok Leyland Wins Order For 552 Buses From Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st December 2023, Bengaluru: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the countryâ€TMs leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged an order from TNSTC (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation) for 552 Ultra-Low Entry (ULE) buses for public transport. Ashok Leyland is proud to collaborate with TNSTC in the pursuit of "Mobility for All", the Tamil Nadu state government's commitment to promoting access to public transportation.



Ashok Leyland has been a long-standing supplier of TNSTC with more than 18,477 Ashok Leyland buses operational in its fleet. The new ULE buses boast state-of-the-art features like the powerful H-series 6-cylinder 4-valve 184 kW (246 hp) engine, a step-less entry, rear engine configuration, automatic transmission, front disc brake, electronically controlled front and rear air suspension, and an intelligent transportation system with CCTV, destination boards reflecting vehicle location, and vehicle tracking.



Mr. Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, â€œWe are honored to partner with TNSTC towards the realization of the 'Mobility for All' initiative. As we strive to meet the rapidly expanding public mobility needs of our country, our in-depth understanding of markets and customers remains the cornerstone that distinguishes us. This order reinforces our dedication to creating very efficient and technologically advanced products that exceed our customer expectations and contribute to the growth of public transportation.â€



Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said. â€œWe are thrilled to have received this order from TNSTC with whom we have a long-standing relationship. Our ULE buses represent the epitome of technology and safety in the commercial vehicle segment. We are proud to offer TNSTC and the people of Tamil Nadu a fleet that ensures superior comfort and the highest standards of safety. This order reflects the trust that our customers place on Ashok Leyland.â€

This project is funded by the German Development bank (KfW). Ashok Leyland will commence the delivery of these buses within the next few months, marking its commitment toward the growth and development of sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions.



These ULE buses embody the best-in-class technology that Ashok Leyland has to offer, delivering an enhanced passenger mobility experience. These buses are certified as differently-abled passenger friendly buses, setting a new standard in the industry. The design focuses on a citizen-centric approach, offering not only superior comfort but also ensuring top-notch safety standards for both passengers and drivers.



Ashok Leyland is the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world and Indiaâ€TMs largest bus manufacturer. This recent order represents a significant step forward, highlighting TNSTC's enduring trust in Ashok Leyland's exceptional products and services.

