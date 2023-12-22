(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Genesis Opens Second Flagship Showroom in UAE on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai







Dubai, United Arab Emirates – December 21, 2023: Genesis is delighted to announce the grand opening of its second flagship showroom in the heart of Dubai, strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road. The decision represents Genesis's and Juma al Majid's steadfast commitment to delivering an unmatched luxury automotive experience in the region. The new showroom stands as a testament to Genesis's design philosophy-Athletic Elegance, offering a captivating space for enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the brand's world-class vehicles.





In a remarkable achievement, this marks the second dedicated showroom opened by Genesis in Dubai within just one year. This underscores the brand's rapid expansion and resonates with the discerning tastes of Dubai's luxury automotive market.

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Genesis U.A.E., expressed his enthusiasm for this monumental occasion, saying, 'The opening of our second flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road is a testament to the growing success and demand for Genesis in the U.A.E. This expansion is a strategic move to cater to the increasing interest in our luxury vehicles in the region.'



The inauguration ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including Mike Song, Global Head of Genesis, Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer, Graeme Russell, Chief Brand Officer, Omar AlZubaidi, CEO of Genesis Middle East & Africa and members of the Juma Al Majid board of directors.



About the Showroom:



Innovative Design: The showroom showcases Genesis's commitment to design innovation with sleek lines, sophisticated interiors, and a contemporary ambiance that provides the perfect backdrop for the brand's luxury vehicles.

Comprehensive Lineup: Enthusiasts and potential customers will have the opportunity to explore the entire Genesis lineup, including the latest models and innovative concepts, all conveniently located under one roof.



Customer-Centric Experience: The showroom is designed to provide a personalized service, allowing visitors to interact with the vehicles and experience the brand's commitment to luxury and performance.



Omar Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Middle East & Africa, shared his excitement about the new showroom, stating, 'Dubai is a city that appreciates luxury and innovation. Our second flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road is a testament to our commitment to the region, offering a space where customers can truly experience the essence of Genesis-sophistication, performance, and personalized service.'



Genesis is poised to redefine the automotive landscape in Dubai, setting new standards for luxury, innovation, and customer experience. The flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road promises to be a destination for automotive enthusiasts, where the Genesis legacy of excellence comes to life.