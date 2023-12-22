Government Shifts Gears On Battery Swapping: Industry To Lead Interoperability Efforts

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec

22 (KNN) The Indian government is revving up its battery swapping strategy for electric vehicles (EVs), taking a U-turn away from a one-size-fits-all approach to focus on industry-driven solutions for interoperability. This move marks a significant shift in policy, aiming to unlock the potential of battery swapping and accelerate EV adoption across the country. Reported Mint

Earlier proposals outlining specific battery pack sizes and shapes for incentive eligibility have been scrapped. Instead, the Ministry of Heavy Industries will seek stakeholder input on fostering industry-led solutions to ensure seamless battery swapping across networks. Participants like NITI Aayog, Ministry of Road Transport, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and key industry players will be invited to contribute their expertise as early as January. As reported by Mint.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, responsible for BIS standards, echoes the sentiment of a market-driven approach. Secretary Rohit Singh emphasizes the adoption of "horizontal standards" focused on performance and safety outcomes, rather than prescriptive regulations that could stifle innovation. This flexibility acknowledges the dynamic nature of battery technology and the need for adaptability to accommodate future advancements.

The upcoming policy will prioritize battery swapping for two- and three-wheeler EVs, especially within commercial fleets like e-commerce and last-mile delivery services. Swap stations will allow quick exchange of depleted batteries for charged ones, eliminating lengthy charging wait times. Additionally, battery-as-a-service (BaaS) models, where EVs are sold with pre-leased swappable batteries, could significantly reduce upfront costs, making EVs more accessible.

Singh underlines the importance of market-led interoperability, driven by customer demand and competitive forces. He highlights the need for regulations to avoid hindering innovation and allow the market to self-regulate through customer preferences. This approach aims to foster a vibrant ecosystem with diverse players vying for efficiency and consumer adoption.



Industry leaders like Chetan Maini, co-founder of SUN Mobility, applaud the government's revised approach. He commends the existing safety standards but emphasizes the need for R&D focus to develop advanced and scalable solutions. He suggests that standardization could pose unnecessary challenges relating to safety and liability for OEMs. An open market for battery swapping, in his view, will attract more participants and drive innovation, ultimately benefiting consumers and accelerating EV adoption across India.

(KNN Bureau)