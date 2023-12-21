Bahrain King Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Inauguration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday a cable of congratulations from Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa on assuming office.

In the cable, King Hamad expressed sincere granulations to His Highness the Amir, wishing him everlasting good health and success in leading the path of prosperity in the dear homeland.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent a letter appreciating and lauding deep-rooted relations between the two Gulf countries, as well as wishing Bahrain all progress and prosperity under King Hamad's wise leadership. (end)

