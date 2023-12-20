Egypt, Jordan Strengthen Postal Cooperation, Exchange Expertise

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sharif Farouk, Chairperson of Egypt Post, received Sami Dawud, Chairperson of Jordan Post, in the Smart Village to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and share expertise between the two countries. The meeting was attended by representatives from both sides, including Asma Awaysha, Economic Advisor of the Jordanian Embassy to Cairo; Osama Qutaish, Director of Marketing at Jordan Post; Ehab Aboubakr, Deputy Chairperson for Digital Transformation; Khaled Emam, Vice Chairperson for Financial Inclusion; Hatem El-Soly, Head of Quality Division; Nermin Hassan, Head of International Cooperation Division; and Youssef Elsebaay, Head of Business Development Division at WAVZ Company, the technical arm of Egypt Post.

During the meeting, Sharif Farouk emphasized the depth of relations between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and said that the visit of Sami Dawud aimed to explore areas of cooperation, exchange expertise, and share Egypt Post's success story in implementing digital transformation, financial inclusion, service development, and transferring successful practices in the postal field. He also expressed Egypt Post's interest in opening new horizons of cooperation with Jordan Post, to provide distinguished postal and financial services to citizens in both countries.

Sami Dawud said:“This visit is part of the excellent fraternal relations between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and our big sister, the Arab Republic of Egypt, which were established by King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. It follows the results of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee meetings, which were held recently in Amman and witnessed the signing of an agreement on money transfer.” He stressed Jordan Post's efforts to discuss various aspects of postal cooperation, increase their opportunities with Egypt Post, and facilitate e-commerce between the two countries.

Dawud thanked Egypt Post for the warm reception and the good spirit he felt in his second home, Egypt, and highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation, exchanging expertise, and transferring Egypt Post's success story in infrastructure, technology, modernizing post offices, developing postal services, e-commerce, financial inclusion, and digital transformation. He also praised Egypt Post's development process over the last years as a breakthrough that made it a role model for Arab and international postal authorities and welcomed the transfer of Egypt Post's pioneering and distinguished know-how to Jordan Post. He wished Egypt Post good luck and success and hoped that the future would witness more cooperation to achieve interconnection and integration between the two countries.

Farouk accompanied Dawud on a tour of the Smart Village modernized post office, which is equipped with up-to-date systems and technological solutions to provide all financial, postal, governmental, and Digital Egypt services to citizens efficiently. Abdo Elwan, Vice Chairperson for Postal Zones Affairs, also accompanied Sami Dawud on another tour of the Cairo historic main post office and the postal museum, which contains many antique collections that document the history of postal services throughout the ages. Dawud expressed his admiration for the historical collections in the postal museum and the Cairo historic main post office, which is considered an architectural masterpiece.