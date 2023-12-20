Turkiye, Iraq Discuss Development Road Project

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, met in Ankara on Tuesday, accompanied by high-level security and military officials from both countries.

Talks covered issues related to counterterrorism, security, and water resources, with both sides committing to continue developing relations.

The meeting included discussions on implementing the Development Road project to contribute to the rapid development of Iraq and the region.

Climate change and water challenges were also discussed, with an agreement to sustain the work of a joint committee addressing these issues.

(Sources: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs)